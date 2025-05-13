Queens Of The Stone Age have revealed details of their new stripped-down concert film, recorded live in the Paris catacombs in July 2024.

Advertisement

THE JUNE 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW: STARRING R.E.M., A DOORS RARITIES CD, BON IVER, PRINCE, SHACK, AMY WINEHOUSE, DIRE STRAITS, STEREOLAB AND MORE

Alive In The Catacombs features songs from across the Queens Of The Stone Age back catalogue, performed largely acoustically – save for an electric piano connected to a car battery – and augmented by a small string section. Watch the trailer below:

Queens Of The Stone Age are the first band to receive official permission to play in the catacombs, a set of tunnels beneath the surface of Paris, where millions of bodies were buried in the 1700s – “the biggest audience we’ve ever played for,” notes Josh Homme.

Advertisement

“If you’re ever going to be haunted, surrounded by several million dead people is the place,” Homme continues. “It would be ridiculous to try to rock there…That space dictates everything, it’s in charge. You do what you’re told when you’re in there.”

Queens Of The Stone Age: Alive In The Catacombs was produced by La Blogothèque and directed by Thomas Rames. The film will be available to rent or purchase via qotsa.com from June 7 – pre-order now to receive exclusive access to behind-the-scenes footage. An audio-only version will be announced in the coming weeks.

You can read more from Josh Homme talking exclusively to us about his “near-life experience” in the Paris catacombs in the next issue of Uncut, due out on May 23. Check back here next week for full details of the new issue.