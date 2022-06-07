Queen have discovered an unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury

Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May have confirmed that they have unearthed an unreleased song by the band featuring late frontman Freddie Mercury.

The band members shared the revelation during an interview this weekend with Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2.

“We did find a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about,” Taylor said. “And it’s wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery. It’s from the Miracle Sessions and I think it’s going to be out in September.”

Asked who found the track, the title of which will be “Face It Alone”, May replied: “It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t really rescue that’. But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘OK, we can do this and this’. It’s like stitching bits together. But it’s beautiful. It’s touching.”

Taylor added: “It’s a very passionate piece.” Listen to the interview in full on the BBC website.

Since Mercury’s death in 1991, Queen have released a number of previously unheard tracks featuring the frontman. In 2014, they shared the compilation album Queen Forever, which was comprised of songs recorded in the ‘80s that had been “forgotten about” and featured the vocals of the band’s original lead singer.