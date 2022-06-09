Pixies confirm new album Doggerel with single “There’s A Moon On”

Pixies have confirmed the release date for their eighth album Doggerel – see all the details below.

The Boston rockers will share their new album along with the single “There’s A Moon On” on September 30 via BMG. You can pre-order the album here and hear the first single below.

Vocalist/guitarist Black Francis said of the new album: “We’re trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated. The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There’s another way to do this, there’s other things we can do with this extra special energy that we’re encountering.”

Advertisement

Guitarist Joey Santiago added: “This time around we have grown. We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

In addition to digital/streaming formats, Doggerel will also be issued in a variety of physical configurations. There will be a range of gatefold colour vinyl options: the standard red vinyl; a yellow vinyl will be available exclusively from select independent stores, and an orange vinyl that is only available from the Pixies’ official store that also offers an exclusive red cassette. The formats are completed by a deluxe CD.

Listen to “There’s A Moon On” and see the Doggerel tracklist below.

Doggerel tracklist:

01. “Nomatterday”

02. “Vault of Heaven”

03. “Dregs of the Wine”

04. “Haunted House”

05. “Get Simulated”

06. “The Lord Has Come Back Today”

07. “Thunder & Lightning”

08. “There’s A Moon On”

09. “Pagan Man”

10. “Who’s More Sorry Now?”

11. “You’re Such A Sadducee”

12. “Doggerel”

Advertisement

News of the new LP follows the band sharing a short documentary with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their new album. Watch the film below:

Pixies also play UK summer tour dates including outdoor headline shows in Manchester, Birmingham and Newcastle, plus a BST Hyde Park show as guests to Pearl Jam.

Since the release of Pixies’ most recent album, the band have released an EP of scrapped demos from that album’s studio sessions and two standalone singles: “Hear Me Out” in September 2020, and “Human Crime” earlier this year.