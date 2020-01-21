Subscribe
Pixies, Angel Olsen and King Krule to headline End Of The Road

Plus Big Thief, Aldous Harding, The Comet Is Coming...

Sam Richards
Credits: Rick Kern/Getty Images; Cristina Andina/Redferns; Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

This year’s End Of The Road festival, taking place at Dorset’s Larmer Tree Gardens from September 3-6, will be headlined by Pixies, Angel Olsen and King Krule.

Other enticing names on the bill include Big Thief, Aldous Harding, The Comet Is Coming, Little Simz and Bright Eyes, who recently announced their reunion after nine years away.

There are returns for perennial Uncut favourites such as Richard Hawley, Richard Dawson, Field Music and Nadia Reid, while further down the bill there’s room for a host of exciting new and leftfield names including 75 Dollar Bill, Vanishing Twin, WH Lung, Itasca, Trash Kit, Aoife Nessa Frances, Sarathy Korwar, Squid, Jake Xerxes Fussell and Black Country, New Road.

Tickets for End Of The Road 2020 are on sale now, priced at £199 plus booking fee, available from the official festival site.

