Peter Gabriel’s new track and Uncut world exclusive interview revealed!

Peter Gabriel has released the Dark-Side Mix of “Playing For Time“, the third song from his forthcoming album i/o.
Released to coincide with this month’s full moon, you can hear Playing For Time” below.
The track is accompanied by a cover image featuring the work of visual artist Annette Messager.
Written and produced by Gabriel, “Playing For Time” was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London, and features Tom Cawley on piano. The orchestral arrangement, by Ed Shearmur, was recorded at British Grove Studios in London with a number of players who previously featured in the New Blood Orchestra.
Gabriel is also on the cover of the new issue of Uncut, on sale March 9.
In a world exclusive interview, Gabriel reveals the secret sources of jos upcoming album i/o, how many songs he currently has on the go and confides that he might continue to release new music every full moon even after i/o has come out. He also discusses infinitely expandable data globes, humankind as “sex machines” for sentient robots and attending the final Genesis concert in 2022…
As well as new music, Gabriel will tour later this year.
i/o The Tour – Europe 2023
Thursday, May 18: TAURON Arena, Krakow, Poland
Saturday, May 20: Verona Arena, Verona, Italy
Sunday, May 21: Mediolanum Arena, Milan, Italy
Tuesday, May 23: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France
Wednesday, May 24: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France
Friday, May 26: Waldbuehne, Berlin, Germany
Sunday, May 28: Koenigsplatz, Munich, Germany
Tuesday, May 30: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
Wednesday, May 31: Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
Friday, June 2: Koengen, Bergen, Norway
Monday, June 5: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Tuesday, June 6: Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
Thursday, June 8: Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
Saturday, June 10: Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
Monday, June 12: Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany
Tuesday, June 13: Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany
Thursday, June 15: Arkea Arena, Bordeaux, France
Saturday, June 17: Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK
Monday, June 19: The O2, London, UK
Thursday, June 22: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK
Friday, June 23: AO Arena, Manchester, UK
Sunday, June 25: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland