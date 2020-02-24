Paul Weller unveils new album, On Sunset

Paul Weller has announced that his new album will be called On Sunset. It’s due for release via Polydor on June 12.

Talking to Uncut in December, Weller described the album as “pretty soulful with some cosmic edges… very up and joyful. It’s a positive, summery-sounding record.”

“I think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done,” he added. “The first track is called ‘Mirrorball’ – we started that last year some time. It was originally going to be a bonus track or something, then we finished it and it was about seven minutes long with all these different changes. That really got us going.”

In addition to his sold-out May dates, Weller will play another 19 shows around the UK and Ireland in the autumn, dates below. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (February 28) at 10am. You can gain access to a pre-sale by pre-ordering On Sunset here.

Oct-29 PLYMOUTH PAVILION

Oct-30 SOUTHAMPTON GUILDHALL

Oct-31 BRIGHTON CENTRE

Nov-02 HULL BONUS ARENA

Nov-03 YORK BARBICAN

Nov-05 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

Nov-06 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

Nov-07 BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S HALL

Nov-09 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE

Nov-10 MANCHESTER APOLLO

Nov-12 DUNDEE CAIRD HALL

Nov-13 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL

Nov-14 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL

Nov-16 EDINBURGH USHER HALL

Nov-17 BRADFORD ST GEORGE’S HALL

Nov-19 LONDON BRIXTON ACADEMY

Nov-20 O2 KENTISH TOWN FORUM

