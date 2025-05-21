Paul Weller has announced details of a new studio album, Find Eldorado. The album is released on July 25 on Parlophone.

THE JULY 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW: STARRING NICK DRAKE., A 15-TRACK NEW MUSIC CD, THE WHO, BLACK SABBATH, BRIAN ENO, MATT BERNINGER, PULP, BOB WEIR AND MORE

Advertisement

The album is a deeply personal collection of reinterpretations. “These are songs I’ve carried with me for years,” Weller says. “They’ve taken on new shapes over time. And now felt like the moment to share them.”

The album has been produced and arranged by Steve Craddock and features collaborations with the likes of Hannah Peel, Declan O’Rourke, Robert Plant, Seckou Keita, Amelia Coburn and Noel Gallagher.

You can hear two songs from Find Eldorado below.

Advertisement

“Lawdy Rolla” below – originally by an obscure French studio band called The Guerrillas, who featured African jazz star Manu Dibango in their ranks.

And Brian Protheroe’s 1974 hit “Pinball”, which features saxophone from Jacko Peake.

You can pre-order the album here.

And here’s the Find El Dorado track list – with the artists who originally recorded the songs in brackets…

Handouts in the Rain (Richie Havens)

Small Town Talk (Bobby Charles)

El Dorado (Eamon Friel)

White Line Fever (The Flying Burrito Brothers)

One Last Cold Kiss (Christy Moore)

When you are a King (White Plains)

Pinball (Brian Protheroe)

Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire (Willie Griffin)

I Started a Joke (Bee Gees)

Never the Same (Lal and Mike Waterson)

Lawdy Rolla (The Guerrillas)

Nobody’s Fool (The Kinks)

Journey (Duncan Browne)

Daltry Street (Jake Fletcher / PP Arnold)

Clive’s Song (Hamish Imlach)