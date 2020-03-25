Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott announce free show for NHS workers

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott will play a free show for 9,000 NHS frontline and auxiliary staff at the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on October 13.

Says Heaton: “The Coronavirus pandemic should remind everyone, and let no-one forget, that our National Health Service is the most brilliant and significant institution in our lives. The men and women who serve us and care for us, give us hope and sacrifice for their own wellbeing, can never be thanked enough. We are just musicians, so there is little we can do but sing for you. By way of appreciation, we announce the following gig for all the frontline NHS staff. From the porters, the cleaners and the drivers, to the doctors and the nurses; thank you.”

Those eligible for tickets will be all NHS frontline staff that work within NHS hospitals across the United Kingdom including, but not limited to, doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners.

Tickets will be limited to two per person and will be available from Tuesday (March 31) at 7pm. Further details to follow from Paul Heaton’s official site.

The show will form part of Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott’s rescheduled 2020 tour, full dates below:

October

Sat 10th Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sun 11th Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Fri 16th Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sun 18th Hull Bonus Arena

Mon 19th Hull Bonus Arena

Tue 20th Stoke-on-Trent Victoria Hall

Thur 22th Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 23th Birmingham Arena

Sat 24th Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Mon 26th Dundee Caird Hall

Tue 27th Leicester De Montfort Hall

November

Fri 6th Dublin 3Arena

Sun 8th Killarney INEC

Weds 11th London Palladium

Thurs 12th London Palladium