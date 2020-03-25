Subscribe
Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott announce free show for NHS workers

At the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on October 13

Sam Richards

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott will play a free show for 9,000 NHS frontline and auxiliary staff at the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on October 13.

Says Heaton: “The Coronavirus pandemic should remind everyone, and let no-one forget, that our National Health Service is the most brilliant and significant institution in our lives. The men and women who serve us and care for us, give us hope and sacrifice for their own wellbeing, can never be thanked enough. We are just musicians, so there is little we can do but sing for you. By way of appreciation, we announce the following gig for all the frontline NHS staff. From the porters, the cleaners and the drivers, to the doctors and the nurses; thank you.”

Those eligible for tickets will be all NHS frontline staff that work within NHS hospitals across the United Kingdom including, but not limited to, doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners.

Tickets will be limited to two per person and will be available from Tuesday (March 31) at 7pm. Further details to follow from Paul Heaton’s official site.

The show will form part of Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott’s rescheduled 2020 tour, full dates below:

October
Sat 10th Newcastle Utilita Arena
Sun 11th Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Fri 16th Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Sun 18th Hull Bonus Arena
Mon 19th Hull Bonus Arena
Tue 20th Stoke-on-Trent Victoria Hall
Thur 22th Leeds First Direct Arena
Fri 23th Birmingham Arena
Sat 24th Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Mon 26th Dundee Caird Hall
Tue 27th Leicester De Montfort Hall

November
Fri 6th Dublin 3Arena
Sun 8th Killarney INEC
Weds 11th London Palladium
Thurs 12th London Palladium

Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

