Oasis’ “battered” tambourine and bespoke football shirts to be auctioned off

A football shirt once worn by Noel Gallagher and a tambourine used by Liam are going up for auction.

The unique pieces of Oasis history will go under the hammer in Hansons Auctioneers’ Music Memorabilia Auction on November 2, it has been announced.

Noel donned the deep magenta shirt – one of two bespoke items made for Oasis by Adidas – for a charity football match back in 1996. It boasts the band’s logo emblazoned on the front along with a ‘Bolt Makers Arms FC’ badge. The back, meanwhile, features the name ‘N. Gallagher’ above the number 7.

The jersey has a guide price of £1,000- £1,500, while the one worn by Paul Arthurs – aka Bonehead – will be offered at £800-£1,000, according to a press release. Check out the images below.

Liam’s tambourine – which was played by the singer during the recording of Oasis‘ second album, What’s The Story Morning Glory (1995) – has an estimated price of £300-£500. The “battered” instrument was recovered from a skip by producer/sound engineer Nick Brine, who is now based in Spain.

“The tambourine was used during the recording of What’s The Story Morning Glory,” Brine explained. “It was pretty battered by the end of the session and was going to be thrown away. But I claimed it.

“It’s been used on many recordings since by bands such as Teenage Fanclub, The Darkness, Kasabian, Arctic Monkeys, Seasick Steve, Steve Harley, Supergrass and The Verve.”

Brine also snapped up the pair of football shirts during the recording of the What’s The Story… follow-up Be Here Now (1997). He was the engineer on that session, which took place at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.

Josh McCarthy, a music memorabilia valuer at Hansons, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to bring these rock treasures to auction. They are iconic objects from iconic musicians who remind us that Britain is a melting pot of immense talent.

“Thanks to Nick, the provenance is second to none and I am expecting worldwide interest in these lots. They deserve to do well. It’s an opportunity to own a slice of British rock history.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher recently announced his third solo album C’MON YOU KNOW alongside news of a return to Knebworth next summer.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to announce that on June 4, 2022 I’ll be playing Knebworth Park,” Gallagher said in a statement about the gig. “It’s gonna be biblical. C’mon You Know. LG x.”