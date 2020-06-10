Nubya Garcia and Shabaka Hutchings feature on new Blue Note comp

Due for release on September 25, Blue Note Re:imagined is a new compilation featuring classic tracks from the history of the label reworked by up-and-coming British jazz and soul talent.

It features Shabaka Hutchings, Ezra Collective, Nubya Garcia, Mr Jukes, Steam Down, Emma-Jean Thackray, Ishmael Ensemble, Melt Yourself Down and more covering tracks by the likes of Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Bobby Hutcherson, Joe Henderson, Donald Byrd and McCoy Tyner.

Listen to Jorja Smith’s version of St Germain’s “Rose Rouge”, which originally sampled Marlena Shaw’s Cookin With Blue Note At Montreux:

