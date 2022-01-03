Noel Gallagher previews new album with demo “Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone”

Noel Gallagher has given fans a taste of the next High Flying Birds album, sharing new demo “Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1” – listen to it below.

ORDER NOW: Paul Weller is on the cover in the latest issue of Uncut

The former Oasis songwriter and guitarist released a new Greatest Hits album under his NGHFB’s moniker last year, but his last studio album was 2017’s Who Built The Moon.

As fans await the arrival of a follow-up, Gallagher has shared a preview of what they can expect from the upcoming album in the form of a new demo. He also revealed that he finished writing and demoing the LP just before Christmas.

Advertisement

“So we didn’t actually get there in the end did we?” Gallagher said in a message to fans signed up to his mailing list. “I finished writing/demoing the next NGHFB album about 10 days ago. Thought you might wanna hear this little piece which – like last year’s offering – sounds quite appropriate for this New Year’s Day.”

He finished by saying: “Hope you had THE BEST night (as much as was allowed anyway) and hopefully we’ll catch up somewhere in the summer.”

You can listen to “Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1 (Demo)” below:

Taking to Twitter to respond to the New Year’s message which accompanied Noel’s new demo, his brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher wrote: “Miserable arse cheer up you billionaire.”

Miserable arse cheer up you billionaire — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 1, 2022

Advertisement

Gallagher has also revealed that he is planning to film the making of his next album at Abbey Road Studios.

He also said that he plans to record the new album later this month, which might include a couple of acoustic ballads. “One is one of my favourite songs that I’ve ever written, it’s got great chords and it’s very, very sad,” he told The Matt Morgan Podcast.

“In the verses the music is quite sad and the sentiment in the verses is quite strong, but in the chorus the music is quite uplifting and the words are quite sad. It’s a fucking great song.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher will hit the road for a UK tour this summer – see the list of dates below.

JUNE 2022

4 – Margam, Wales, In It Together Festival

9 – Newcastle, Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus

11 – Dundee, Summer Sessions

12 – Staffordshire, Cannock Chase Forest

15 – Cornwall, Eden Project

16 – Cheshire, Delamere Forest

18 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Eirias

19 – London, Hampstead Heath Kenwood

21 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

22 – Bristol, Bristol Sounds