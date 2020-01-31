Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets to release live album and film

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets – the band he formed to play early Pink Floyd songs – have announced the release of Live At The Roundhouse for April 17.

The album and film – which come packaged together on CD/DVD format, or separately on double LP and Blu-ray – were recorded at the band’s sold-out shows at the legendary London venue in May 2019.

Watch them performing “Fearless” below:

The film will also be coming to cinemas in selected cities worldwide for one night only on March 10. This theatrical event will include a pre-recorded cinema exclusive Q&A with Nick Mason and the band where they will answer questions submitted by fans. Tickets are on sale now from here. Watch a trailer:

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets head back out on tour in April, dates below:

Thursday 23rd April – Guildford G Live

Friday 24th April – Brighton Dome

Saturday 25th April – Oxford New Theatre

Monday 27th April – Ipswich Regent

Wednesday 29th April – Dublin Convention Centre

Friday 1st May -York Barbican

Saturday 2nd May – Leicester De Montfort Hall

Monday 4th May – Southampton Mayflower

Tuesday 5th May Cardiff St David’s Hall

Thursday 7th May London Royal Albert Hall

Friday 8th May Liverpool Philharmonic

Saturday 9th May Sheffield City Hall

Monday 11th May Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 12th May Bath Forum

Thursday 14th May Gateshead Sage

Friday 15th May Manchester Apollo

Saturday 16th May Edinburgh Usher Hall

Monday 18th May – Brussels Cirque Royale

Tuesday 19th May – Luxembourg Den Atelier

Wednesday 20th May – Freiburg Konzerthaus

Friday 22nd May – Paris – Grand Rex

Saturday 23rd May – Lucerne KKL

Sunday 24th May – Nuremberg Meistersinger Halle

Tuesday 26th May – Vienna Gasometer

Wednesday 27th May – Prague Forum

Thursday 28th May – Frankfurt Jahrunderhalle

Saturday 30th May – Muenster Munsterlandhalle

Sunday 31st May – Eindhoven Muziekgebouw

Tuesday 2nd June – Hamburg Laeiszhalle

Wednesday 3rd June – Berlin Tempodrom

Friday 5th June – Randers Vaerket

Sunday 7th June – Bad Honnef Insel Grafenwerth