Nick Cave announces Seven Psalms

A series of spoken word pieces set to music in collaboration with Warren Ellis

By Michael Bonner

Nick Cave has announced details of a new release, Seven Psalms.

It’s a series of spoken word pieces from Cave set to music in collaboration with Warren Ellis.

“While in lockdown I wrote a number of psalms, or small, sacred songs—one a day for a week,” Cave explains. “The seven psalms are presented as one long meditation—on faith, rage, love, grief, mercy, sex and praise. A veiled, contemplative offering borne of an uncertain time. I hope you like it.”

Released on June 17, on limited edition 10” vinyl and via streaming services, it’s available to pre-order by clicking here. The outer sleeve is printed on embossed petrol blue with a jewel-like title and crucifix rendered in metallic gold.

