New Paul McCartney documentary Man On The Run to explore post-Beatles life

A new Paul McCartney documentary exploring the musician’s life following the breakup of The Beatles has been announced.

Man On The Run is set to be directed by filmmaker Morgan Neville and will draw on “unprecedented access to a never-before-seen archive of Paul and Linda’s home videos and photos, as well as new interviews,” to chronicle the time between The Beatles’ breakup and the rise of Wings in the ‘70s.

According to a press release, Man On The Run will serve as “the definitive document of Paul’s emergence from the dissolution of the world’s biggest band and his triumphant creation of a second decade of musical milestones — a brilliant and prolific stretch.”

“As a lifelong obsessive of all things McCartney, I’ve always felt that the 1970s were the great under-examined part of his story,” said Neville in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the chance to explore and reappraise this crucial moment in a great artist’s life and work.”

Morgan Neville earned an Academy Award for 2013 documentary 20 Feet from Stardom, which explored celebrated backing singers and recently helmed the Anthony Bourdain retrospective, Roadrunner.

“I was too young to buy Beatles records when they came out, but I could buy Wings records, and I loved them. To me, the story of what happened to Paul McCartney in the wake of The Beatles when he had to rediscover himself is the story that has never been told,” Neville said, announcing the project.

“When Universal called me about this, it took me about three seconds to say I have to do this. It’s the kind of thing I think I’ve been training for since I was 10 years old.”

Last month, a lost McCartney song featuring Jeff Beck was discovered. The track was recorded in 1994 and features a spoken pro-environmentalist message recorded by Beck.