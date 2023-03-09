New Order celebrate 40 years of “Blue Monday” with special merchandise

New Order are celebrating 40 years of “Blue Monday” with a range of special merchandise.

The Manchester band took to Instagram on March 7 to post footage of the range inspired by their classic hit which includes two t-shirts, a hoodie, a long sleeved t-shirt, plus a pin badge and numbered lithograph.

You can also purchase a 12-inch vinyl of the single for £14.99.

You can view the footage of the merchandise below and find more information on their official website here.

It comes just weeks after the band released a new “Blue Monday”-themed t-shirt in support of mental health charity CALM.

New Order said of the shirt at the time: “We are proud to be ambassadors for CALM and honoured to be using ‘Blue Monday’ to help raise awareness for the brilliant work they do to support millions of people struggling with their mental health.”

Meanwhile, Primavera Sound Festival has announced New Order as its final headliner for its 2023 line-up.

The 2023 instalment of the festival, which will take place in both Barcelona and Madrid, will see the Manchester legends perform at the former’s Parc del Fòrum on June 1 and at the and at the latter’s Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey on June 8. You can find additional information here.