Subscribe
News

New Order and Pet Shop Boys move North American ‘Unity Tour’ to 2022

The pandemic has forced another reschedule

By Charlotte Krol
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 07: Singer and guitarist Bernard Sumner of the British band New Order performs live on stage during a concert at the Tempodrom on October 7, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Trending Now

New Order and Pet Shop Boys have rescheduled their joint North American tour for the third time due to the coronavirus pandemic – this time with dates set for autumn 2022.

The revised tour dates now include guest DJ Paul Oakenfold and take in an additional date at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York. Head here for tickets.

New Order announced the change on Twitter: “Due to continuing uncertainty caused by the Covid pandemic, [Pet Shop Boys] and New Order unfortunately have to announce that their much-anticipated Unity Tour of North America will be moving to next year.”

Advertisement

See the rescheduled 2022 Unity Tour tour dates below:

September 2022

Saturday 17 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Monday 19 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Wednesday 21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Friday 23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sunday 25 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
Wednesday 28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Friday 30 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October 2022

Sunday 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
Friday 7 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Saturday 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Wednesday 12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Friday 14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday 16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Erin Osmon -

Liz Phair: “I’ve had to pick myself up from being dead many times”

After an 11-year absence, Liz Phair has returned to reclaim her title of fearless songwriting superstar. But how has a song about Lou Reed, a country-rap crossover hit and her own trailblazing debut helped prepare her to re-enter the fray?
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More