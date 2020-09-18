New Jimi Hendrix exhibition opens in London

To mark the 50th anniversary of his death on September 18, 1970, a new Jimi Hendrix exhibition has opened at London’s Masterpiece Art gallery.



Bold As Love: Celebrating Hendrix includes rare and unseen photographers of the rock legend by the likes of Ed Caraeff, Baron Wolman, Gered Mankowitz, David Montgomery, Ulvis Alberts and Charles Everest.

Accompanying the photographs will be two sculptures by Guy Portelli entitled Hey Joe and Wight Spirit — a large-scale glass mosaic panel which features the handprints of more than 80 musicians who performed at the 1970 Isle Of Wight festival, including the handprint of Hendrix himself which Portelli mapped from a photograph taken by Baron Wolman.

The exhibition also features the original Isle Of Wight 1970 WEM speaker system used by Hendrix at the festival, including his personal Fender neck headstock pieces and Univibe effects pedal.

Bold As Love: Celebrating Hendrix is at Masterpiece Art in Holland Park, London, until September 30. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the exhibition is by appointment only. For more details and to make an appointment, visit the Masterpiece Art website.