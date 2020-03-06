Neil Young’s Homegrown is coming for Record Store Day

The long-mooted release of Neil Young’s shelved 1974/75 acoustic album Homegrown has finally been confirmed for Record Store Day 2020 (April 18).

Young has been a longtime supporter of Record Store Day, using it to soft-launch releases such as Roxy: Tonight’s The Night Live in 2018. A wider release of Homegrown is expected in the coming months.

Other intriguing releases on the slate for Record Store Day 2020, joining previously announced records by David Bowie and Pink Floyd, include:

The first ever release of Brian Eno’s original soundtrack to Rams, a 2018 documentary about designer Dieter Rams.

The 50th anniversary edition of Paul McCartney’s solo debut McCartney, half-speed remastered at Abbey Road.

A The The 7″ featuring two brand new tracks (“I WANT 2 B U” and “Velvet Muscle Scream”), from the forthcoming feature film Muscle, directed by Matt Johnson’s younger brother, Gerard.

The reissue of Kraftwerk’s first two ‘traffic cone’ albums.

Fela Kuti’s very first recording session from 1959, released for the first time from the master tape, and with two previously unissued tracks from the session.

A transparent blue vinyl 12″ of U2’s 1980 single “11 O’Clock Tick Tock”, including two previously unreleased live recordings.

A brand new 12″ from The Comet Is Coming.

The first ever vinyl release for Galaxie 500’s sole live album, Copenhagen.

A 12″ single featuring two previously unheard outtakes from Slint’s legendary Spiderland album.

Miles Davis’s Double Image: Directions in Music – 10 embryonic recordings from the Bitches Brew sessions, previously only released as part of a 1998 box set.

For the full list of Record Store Day releases, go here.