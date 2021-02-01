Neil Young teases lost 1982 album, Johnny’s Island

Neil Young has hinted that a ‘lost’ 1982 album called Johnny’s Island is likely to be released soon.

The album was recorded with the ‘Transband’ – who included Nils Lofgren on guitar, Ralph Molina on drums and Bruce Palmer on bass – at Commercial Recorders in Honolulu prior to Young’s 1982 European tour. According to a post on Neil Young Archives, it includes a majority of unreleased songs including “Big Pearl”, “Island In The Sun” and “Love Hotel”, “plus others you may have heard before”.

Young has previously referred to Johnny’s Island as Island In The Sun, saying that it was rejected by Geffen at the time. Three of the songs from that album – “Like An Inca”, “Hold On To Your Love” and “Little Thing Called Love” – ended up on Trans, which was released later in 1982.

Advertisement

Regarding specific release details, Young says only that Johnny’s Island is “being prepared for released at NYA” and is “coming to you soon”.