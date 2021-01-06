Subscribe
News

Neil Young sells 50% of catalogue rights to Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis has also acquired Lindsey Buckingham's catalogue

Sam Richards
Credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Trending Now

FeaturesUncut - 0

Uncut’s Best New Albums Of 2020

Counting down our 50 favourite LPs of the year
Read more
FeaturesUncut - 0

Uncut’s Best Reissues & Compilations Of 2020

Our Top 30 new old releases of the year
Read more
FeaturesUncut - 0

Graham Nash on Neil Young: “It’s incredible how prolific he was”

Young's extended musical family pick his 40 greatest songs in the new Uncut
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Joni Mitchell

Every album reviewed, legendary archive encounters, and her 30 greatest songs
Read more

Neil Young has sold a 50% share of his 1,180-song catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Fund in a deal worth an estimated $150m, according to the BBC.

The fast-rising company, founded by former Sanctuary CEO and Elton John manager Merck Mercuriadis, has made music industry headlines over the last couple of years by buying up the catalogues of major artists such as Blondie, Chic and Steve Winwood.

Earlier this week, Hipgnosis acquired 100% of Lindsey Buckingham’s 161-song catalogue, including hits he wrote for Fleetwood Mac.

Advertisement

Hipgnosis makes money when its songs are used in TV, films, adverts and other ‘sync’ deals, but Mercuriadis claims that this imperative won’t clash with Neil Young’s staunchly anti-commercial stance: “I built Hipgnosis to be a company Neil would want to be a part of,” he said. “We have a common integrity, ethos and passion born out of a belief in music and these important songs. There will never be a ‘Burger Of Gold’, but we will work together to make sure everyone gets to hear them on Neil’s terms.”

Last month, Universal Music Group bought 100% of Bob Dylan’s catalogue of over 600 songs for a figure believed to be upwards of $200m, the biggest publishing deal ever.

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement