Neil Young reveals tracklisting for Archives Vol II: 1972-1976

Neil Young has revealed the tracklisting for the long-awaited second volume of his archive anthology.

Archives Vol II: 1972-1976 is a ten-disc boxset, due for release on November 20 exclusively through Neil Young archives. Pre-ordering begins on October 16.

Advertisement

The set features 12 songs that have never been released before, as well as 50 previously unreleased alternate versions.

The unreleased songs include “Letter From ‘Nam”, “Come Along and Say You Will”, “Goodbye Christmas On The Shore” and “Sweet Joni” from 1972-3; “Greensleeves” from the On The Beach period; “Born To Run” with Crazy Horse; and a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Raised On Robbery”.

See the full tracklisting below:

* previously unreleased song

# previously unreleased version

Disc 1 (1972-1973)

Everybody’s Alone

1. Letter From ‘Nam *

2. Monday Morning #

3. The Bridge #

4. Time Fades Away #

5. Come Along and Say You Will *

6. Goodbye Christmas on the Shore *

7. Last Trip to Tulsa

8. The Loner #

9. Sweet Joni *

10. Yonder Stands the Sinner

11. L.A. (Story)

12. LA. #

13. Human Highway

Advertisement

Disc 2 (1973)

Tuscaloosa

1. Here We Go in the Years

2. After the Gold Rush

3. Out on the Weekend

4. Harvest

5. Old Man

6. Heart of Gold

7. Time Fades Away

8. Lookout Joe

10. New Mama

11. Alabama

12. Don’t Be Denied

Disc 3 (1973)

Tonight’s The Night

1. Speakin’ Out Jam *

2. Everybody’s Alone #

3. Tired Eyes

4. Tonight’s the Night

5. Mellow My Mind

6. World on a String

7. Speakin’ Out

8. Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *

9. Roll Another Number

10. New Mama

11. Albuquerque

12. Tonight’s the Night Part II

Disc 4 (1973)

Roxy: Tonight’s The Night Live

1. Tonight’s the Night

2. Mellow My Mind

3. World on a String

4. Speakin’ Out

5. Albuquerque

6. New Mama

7. Roll Another Number

8. Tired Eyes

9. Tonight’s the Night Part II

10. Walk On

11. The Losing End #

Disc 5 (1974)

Walk On

1. Winterlong

2. Walk On

3. Bad Fog of Loneliness #

4. Borrowed Tune

5. Traces #

6. For the Turnstiles

7. Ambulance Blues

8. Motion Pictures

9. On the Beach

10. Revolution Blues

11. Vampire Blues

12. Greensleeves *

Disc 6 (1974)

The Old Homestead

1. Love/Art Blues #

2. Through My Sails #

3. Homefires

4. Pardon My Heart #

5. Hawaiian Sunrise #

6. LA Girls and Ocean Boys *

7. Pushed It Over the End #

8. On the Beach #

9. Vacancy #

10. One More Sign #

11. Frozen Man *

12. Give Me Strength *

13. Bad News Comes to Town #

14. Changing Highways #

15. Love/Art Blues #

16. The Old Homestead

17. Daughters *

18. Deep Forbidden Lake

19. Love/Art Blues #

Disc 7 (1974)

Homegrown

1. Separate Ways

2. Try

3. Mexico

4. Love Is a Rose

5. Homegrown

6. Florida

7. Kansas

8. We Don’t Smoke It No More

9. White Line

10. Vacancy

11. Little Wing

12. Star of Bethlehem

Disc 8 (1975)

Dume

1. Ride My Llama #

2. Cortez the Killer

3. Don’t Cry No Tears

4. Born to Run *

5. Barstool Blues

6. Danger Bird

7. Stupid Girl

8. Kansas #

9. Powderfinger #

10. Hawaii #

11. Drive Back

12. Lookin’ for a Love

13. Pardon My Heart

14. Too Far Gone #

15. Pocahontas #

16. No One Seems to Know #

Disc 9 (1976)

Look Out For My Love

1. Like a Hurricane

2. Lotta Love

3. Lookin’ for a Love

4. Separate Ways #

5. Let It Shine #

6. Long May You Run

7. Fontainebleau

8. Traces #

9. Mellow My Mind #

10. Midnight on the Bay #

11. Stringman #

12. Mediterranean *

13. Ocean Girl #

14. Midnight on the Bay #

15. Human Highway #

Disc 10 (1976)

Odeon Budokan

1. The Old Laughing Lady #

2. After the Gold Rush #

3. Too For Gone #

4. Old Man #

5. Stringinan #

6. Don’t Cry No Tears #

7. Cowgirl in the Sand #

8. Lotto Love #

9. Drive Back #

10. Cortez the Killer #