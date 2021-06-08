Morrissey, Blondie and Bauhaus to headline Cruel World 2022 festival

The line-up for the rescheduled Cruel World festival in 2022 has been unveiled.

Morrissey, Blondie and Bauhaus will lead the line-up alongside Devo, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, Public Image Ltd and more. You can see the full list of names below.

From the company behind Coachella, the first edition of the festival was meant to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event has also changed locations: instead of the Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, the festival will take place at Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena.

The event’s new date is May 14, 2022 and tickets for the event goes on sale this Friday, June 6 here.

Last month (May 31), Morrissey unveiled details of a new album, which he said was “the best album of my life”.

Bonfire Of Teenagers, the Smiths singer’s first since leaving his label deal with BMG, will be sold to the highest record label bidder. No release date has yet been announced.