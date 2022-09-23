More details revealed for Bob Dylan’s Philosophy Of Modern Song

Fresh information has emerged about the audiobook edition of Bob Dylan‘s new book, The Philosophy Of Modern Song.

The book and its accompanying audio version are released in November via Simon & Schuster. The book compiles essays focusing on songs by other artists, including Nina Simone, Elvis Costello and Hank Williams.

The audiobook clocks in at 7 hours, according to the Simon & Schuster website.

The audio is narrated by Dylan himself, along with Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi, John Goodman, Oscar Isaac, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Sissy Spacek, Alfre Woodard, Jeffrey Wright and Renée Zellweger.

You can pre-order the book by clicking here.