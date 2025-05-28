Modern Nature return with a new album, The Heat Warps, released by Bella Union on August 29.
You can hear “Pharaoh” from the album below.
“Pharaoh’ is a song about the men we’re conditioned to respect and follow and it’s a song about the people who inspire us to think differently,” says Jack Cooper. “It’s as much about Pharoah Sanders as it is about the kings and politicians we’re meant to believe in. It’s difficult to stay aware of the world around you without becoming despondent. ‘Pharaoh’ makes the case for finding a personal philosophy and trying to live a life that might inspire others, or at the very least not hurt them.”
Another influence on the album was Andrew Weatherall. Before he passed away, he’d played Modern Nature on his NTS show and Cooper was thrilled that he liked them. He made it an aim to make a record Weatherall might have played to his friends late at night. “His motto ‘Fail we may, sail we must’ is what ‘Pharaoh’ is about” says Cooper.
The promo for “Pharaoh” was directed by Michael Stasiak.
The Heat Warps – the follow up to 2023’s No Fixed Point In Space – was recorded by Cooper, Jim Wallis (drums), Jeff Tobias (bass guitar) and new guitarist Tara Cunningham.
You can pre-order a copy of the album here.
The tracklisting for The Heat Warps is:
Pharaoh
Radio
Glance
Source
Jetty
Alpenglow
Zoology
Takeover
Totality
Modern Nature will support the album’s release with a UK and American tour:
UK Tour:
Saturday, September 27 – Blackpool – Bootleg Social tickets
Monday, September 29 – Glasgow – The Old Hairdressers tickets
Tuesday, September 30 – York – The Crescent tickets
Wednesday, October 1 – Sunderland – Pop Recs tickets
Thursday, October 2 – Liverpool – Rough Trade tickets
Friday, October 3 – Sheffield – Sidney & Matilda tickets
Saturday, October 4 – Norwich – The Holloway tickets
Sunday, October 5 – Coventry – Just Dropped In Records tickets
Monday, October 6 – London – St Matthias Church tickets
Wednesday, October 8 – Brighton – Alphabet tickets
Thursday, October 9 – Ipswich – Smokehouse tickets
Friday, October 10 – Wendover – British Legion tickets
US Tour:
Wednesday, December 10 – Arcata – The Miniplex
Friday, December 12 – Seattle – Clock Out Lounge
Saturday, December 13 – Portland – Holocene
Sunday, December 14 – Point Reyes – Dance palace
Monday, December 15 – San Francisco – 4 Star Theater
Wednesday, December 17 – Los Angeles – Gold Diggers
Thursday, December 18 – Los Angeles – Gold Diggers