Modern Nature return with a new album, The Heat Warps, released by Bella Union on August 29.

You can hear “Pharaoh” from the album below.

“Pharaoh’ is a song about the men we’re conditioned to respect and follow and it’s a song about the people who inspire us to think differently,” says Jack Cooper. “It’s as much about Pharoah Sanders as it is about the kings and politicians we’re meant to believe in. It’s difficult to stay aware of the world around you without becoming despondent. ‘Pharaoh’ makes the case for finding a personal philosophy and trying to live a life that might inspire others, or at the very least not hurt them.”

Another influence on the album was Andrew Weatherall. Before he passed away, he’d played Modern Nature on his NTS show and Cooper was thrilled that he liked them. He made it an aim to make a record Weatherall might have played to his friends late at night. “His motto ‘Fail we may, sail we must’ is what ‘Pharaoh’ is about” says Cooper.

The promo for “Pharaoh” was directed by Michael Stasiak.

The Heat Warps – the follow up to 2023’s No Fixed Point In Space – was recorded by Cooper, Jim Wallis (drums), Jeff Tobias (bass guitar) and new guitarist Tara Cunningham.

You can pre-order a copy of the album here.

The tracklisting for The Heat Warps is:

Pharaoh

Radio

Glance

Source

Jetty

Alpenglow

Zoology

Takeover

Totality

Modern Nature will support the album’s release with a UK and American tour:

UK Tour:

Saturday, September 27 – Blackpool – Bootleg Social tickets

Monday, September 29 – Glasgow – The Old Hairdressers tickets

Tuesday, September 30 – York – The Crescent tickets

Wednesday, October 1 – Sunderland – Pop Recs tickets

Thursday, October 2 – Liverpool – Rough Trade tickets

Friday, October 3 – Sheffield – Sidney & Matilda tickets

Saturday, October 4 – Norwich – The Holloway tickets

Sunday, October 5 – Coventry – Just Dropped In Records tickets

Monday, October 6 – London – St Matthias Church tickets

Wednesday, October 8 – Brighton – Alphabet tickets

Thursday, October 9 – Ipswich – Smokehouse tickets

Friday, October 10 – Wendover – British Legion tickets

US Tour:

Wednesday, December 10 – Arcata – The Miniplex

Friday, December 12 – Seattle – Clock Out Lounge

Saturday, December 13 – Portland – Holocene

Sunday, December 14 – Point Reyes – Dance palace

Monday, December 15 – San Francisco – 4 Star Theater

Wednesday, December 17 – Los Angeles – Gold Diggers

Thursday, December 18 – Los Angeles – Gold Diggers