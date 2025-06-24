Guitarist, singer and songwriter Mick Ralphs – founding member of both Mott The Hoople and Bad Company – has died aged 81 following a long illness.

Advertisement

He had been unable to perform since suffering a stroke in November 2016, not long after a Bad Company reunion tour culminated in a triumphant headline show at London’s 02 Arena.

Mick Ralphs co-founded Mott The Hoople in 1969, writing songs such as “One Of The Boys” and “Sucker”, often in collaboration with frontman Ian Hunter.

Ralphs left the band following 1973’s Mott to form supergroup Bad Company with former Free members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke. He wrote or co-wrote most of their big hits, including “Good Lovin’ Gone Bad” and US Top 10 single “Feel Like Makin’ Love”.

Advertisement

Ralphs also wrote “Flying Hour” with George Harrison, toured with David Gilmour and released three solo albums, before participating in various Mott The Hoople and Bad Company reunions.

“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground,” wrote Paul Rodgers in tribute. “He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour. Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh but it won’t be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him. I will see you in heaven.”