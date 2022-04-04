Hear Mick Jagger’s new song “Strange Game”

Mick Jagger has released a new solo track “Strange Game” – listen below.

The song serves as the theme tune to the new Apple Original series Slow Horses, the first two episodes of which landed on Apple TV+ Friday (April 1). The Rolling Stones frontman co-wrote the single alongside Academy Award-nominated film composer Daniel Pemberton.

Teasing the collaboration last week (March 28), Jagger tweeted: “I’ve been working on a fun project with the composer Daniel Pemberton… look out for it coming soon!”

I’ve been working on a fun project with the composer Daniel Pemberton… look out for it coming soon! pic.twitter.com/HmabUlwZJ2 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 28, 2022

Pemberton said in a statement: “Working with Mick Jagger has been one of the most exciting collaborations of my professional career. I think we have managed to create an incredibly unique and original titles theme and I cannot wait for the rest of the world to hear it.”

“Strange Game” is described as a “poignant, moodily strutting theme tune” that is “underpinned by Jagger’s powerful and eery vocals”. It also references elements of the show’s original score and its multiple storylines.

Listen to the song below, released on Polydor/Universal Music:

Slow Horses‘ series director, James Hawes, said in a statement: “We always wanted a song to set the tone for the show and there was only ever one name in my mind – Mick Jagger. Hearing the track for the first time was utterly thrilling.

“Mick’s lyrics and performance have totally nailed the mood of Slow Horses, with all the humour and swagger I dreamed of.”

Starring Gary Oldman, Slow Horses is based on a series of acclaimed books by British thriller novelist Mick Herron.

“The show follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House on the outskirts of London,” a description reads. “Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes.”

The six-part series also stars Kristen Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Olivia Cook and Jack Lowden. You can watch the official trailer above.

The Rolling Stones recently shared details of their 60th anniversary UK and European tour, which kicks off this summer.

Elsewhere, guitarist Keith Richards confirmed that the Stones’ touring drummer Steve Jordan will help the band finish their forthcoming new album. Richards also revealed he’d been “playing a lot of bass” on the record.