Snowfall’s Damson Idris is set to play the young Miles Davis in a new film about the jazz legend’s first trip to Paris in 1949 and his subsequent romance with the actor and singer Juliette Gréco.

Miles & Juliette will be directed by Bill Pohlad – the man behind Brian Wilson biopic Love & Mercy – and produced by Pohlad’s own River Road Entertainment and Mick Jagger’s Jagged Films, in association with the Miles Davis estate.

Juliette Gréco will be played by Anamaria Vartolomei, while Robert Glasper has been signed up to compose and produce the film’s soundtrack.

“Though much of my work has centred on music, I’ve always been drawn to the intimacy and complexity of a great love story,” said Pohlad. “With Miles & Juliette, I feel incredibly fortunate to explore both – through the lens of two artists whose connection was as fleeting as it was life-changing. This story isn’t just about Miles Davis and Juliette Gréco – it’s about the universal rhythm of falling in love, of being transformed by it, and of carrying its echo with you long after the moment has passed.”

“So thrilled to be a part of a film that celebrates the early days of Miles Davis and his great love, Juliette Gréco,” said Mick Jagger. “Miles is inarguably one of the most influential and important musicians of the 20th Century.”

No release date has been set, but Miles & Juliette is launching international sales at the Cannes Film Market this month.