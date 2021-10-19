Subscribe
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards celebrate the 60th anniversary of their first proper meeting

"60 years on the same train"

By Sam Moore
Mick Jagger (L) and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones
Mick Jagger (L) and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Rose Bowl on August 22, 2019 in Pasadena, California. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Rolling StonesMick Jagger and Keith Richards have marked the 60th anniversary of their first proper meeting.

The singer and the guitarist engaged in conversation for the first time on platform two of Dartford station on October 17, 1961 – a blue plaque commemorating the moment was unveiled back in 2015 – before they formed the Stones the following year.

Jagger and Richards marked the 60th anniversary of that famous meeting during their gig at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA earlier this week (October 17).

Following the show, the Stones shared an image of a special plectrum which featured an image of Jagger and Richards along with the words “17 October 1961-2021 – 60 years on the same train.”

The Stones are currently on their rescheduled No Filter tour of North America.

Last week, Jagger responded to a recent jibe from Paul McCartney about the Stones while on stage.

Comparing The Beatles and the Stones, McCartney told the New Yorker: “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”

Jagger addressed McCartney‘s comments while on stage in LA, saying: “There’s so many celebrities here tonight: Megan Fox is here, she’s lovely. Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas.

Paul McCartney is here, he’s going to help us – he’s going to join us in a blues cover later.”

Originally published on NME
