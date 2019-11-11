Subscribe
Mick Fleetwood to helm Peter Green tribute concert

Featuring David Gilmour, Billy Gibbons, Christine McVie, Steven Tyler and more

Sam Richards

Mick Fleetwood has revealed that he will helm an all-star band paying tribute to Peter Green and the music of early Fleetwood Mac in a special concert at the London Palladium on February 25.

Joining Fleetwood in the band will be Andy Fairweather Low, Dave Bronze and Ricky Peterson, with special guests including Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Zak Starkey, Steven Tyler, Bill Wyman and more to be announced. Glyn Johns will be the executive sound producer of the show.

“The concert is a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music,” says Fleetwood. “Peter was my greatest mentor and it gives me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I am honoured to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. ‘Then Play On’…”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (November 15) 10am, although you can sign up for a venue pre-sale here. A donation from the event will go to support The Teenage Cancer Trust.

