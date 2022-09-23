Subscribe
Members of REM, Wilco, Posies and more to tour Big Star’s #1 Record

Stand by for joy-filled 50th anniversary celebrations

By Michael Bonner

Big Star’s #1 Record turned 50 earlier this year and to celebrate drummer Jody Stephens will be joined by an all-star band to play it in full on a short tour, Don’t Lie to Me! – Celebrating Big Star’s #1 Record.

Joining Stephens – the last surviving member of Big Star – will be Chris Stamey (dB’s), Mike Mills (REM), Jon Auer (The Posies) and Pat Sansone (Wilco).

In addition to #1 Record, the line-up will also play songs from the rest of the Big Star catalogue.

Don’t Lie to Me! – Celebrating Big Star’s #1 Record tour dates:

November 30 – Athens, GA – The Georgia Theatre
December 3 – Memphis, TV – Crosstown Theatre
December 4 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
December 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall
December 7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
December – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

