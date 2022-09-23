Members of REM, Wilco, Posies and more to tour Big Star’s #1 Record

Big Star’s #1 Record turned 50 earlier this year and to celebrate drummer Jody Stephens will be joined by an all-star band to play it in full on a short tour, Don’t Lie to Me! – Celebrating Big Star’s #1 Record.

Joining Stephens – the last surviving member of Big Star – will be Chris Stamey (dB’s), Mike Mills (REM), Jon Auer (The Posies) and Pat Sansone (Wilco).

In addition to #1 Record, the line-up will also play songs from the rest of the Big Star catalogue.

Don’t Lie to Me! – Celebrating Big Star’s #1 Record tour dates:

November 30 – Athens, GA – The Georgia Theatre

December 3 – Memphis, TV – Crosstown Theatre

December 4 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

December 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

December 7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

December – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle