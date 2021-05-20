Subscribe
Mdou Moctar releases new single “Taliat”, announces US tour dates

Moctar’s second album arrives this Friday.

By Cillian Breathnach
Mdou Moctar new single Taliat
Image: Johnny Louis / Getty

Mdou Moctar has released a new single, “Taliat“, and an accompanying music video ahead of the release of his second album Afrique Victime. You can watch the video below.

Afrique Victime is Moctar’s second full-length album, and his first since signing to Matador last year. It is slated for release tomorrow (May 21).

Moctar said in a statement: “‘Taliat’ means woman. In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that’s why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.”

Moctar’s bassist, Mikey Coltun said of the song’s video: “It’s a one-shot of Mdou, [myself] and [guitarist] Ahmoudou actually listening to the song in the car. If you look closely you can see Mdou singing along.”

Watch the video below.

Alongside the release of Taliat, Moctar has announced a tour of the USA, with tickets going on sale this Friday (May 21) at 10am local time. The full list of dates is below.

September

3 – Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo
5 – Durham, NC, Motorco Music Hall
7 – Baltimore, MD, Ottobar
8 – Philadelphia, PA, Johnny Brenda’s
10 ­– Brooklyn, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg
11 – Holyoke, MA, Gateway City Arts
12 – Boston, MA, The Sinclair
14 – Pittsburgh, PA, Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
15 – Columbus, OH, Ace of Cups
17 – Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall
18 – Minneapolis, MN, Cedar Cultural Center
20 – Denver, CO, Globe Hall
21 – Denver, CO, Globe Hall
22 – Salt Lake City, UT, Urban Lounge
23 – Boise, ID, Treefort Music Festival
24 – Seattle, WA, The Crocodile
25 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios
26 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios
28 – San Francisco, CA, The Chapel
29 – Oakland, CA, Starline

October

1 – Pioneertown, CA, Desert Daze Pre-Party
2 – Los Angeles, CA, Lodge Room

