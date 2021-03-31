Liverpool’s Futurama festival moves to September

The 2021 edition of resurrected ‘sci-fi music festival’ Futurama will now take place in Liverpool on September 11 and 12, having been postponed from its original April date.

Several new bands have been added to the bill, including A Certain Ratio, Clock DVA, Sex Gang Children, Pom Poko and Blue Orchids.

They join The Chameleons, Heaven 17, Warmduscher, The Chameleons, The Membranes, Billy Nomates, Section 25 and Peter Hook & The Light, who are recreating Joy Division’s 1979 Futurama set.

See the full line-up and buy tickets here.