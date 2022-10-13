Listen to Weyes Blood’s new epic road song, “Grapevine”

Weyes Blood has released a brand new single “Grapevine”. Check it out below.
Taken from her forthcoming album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, set for release November 18 via Sub Pop, Weyes Blood’s latest single is an epic road song set along the famed stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5.
Speaking about the meaning behind “Grapevine”, Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering said: “Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other. We all have a ‘Grapevine’ entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain.
“Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?”
“Grapevine” follows on from previous single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” – a song about interconnectivity and “the fraying of society around us”.
In addition, Weyes Blood will be heading out on her In Holy Flux Tour between late winter and spring of 2023 in support. Check out dates below.
Weyes Blood’s tour dates are:
JANUARY
28 – Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin
30 – Berns, Stockholm
31 – Rockefeller, Oslo
FEBRUARY
01 – VEGA, Copenhagen
03 – Kulturkirche, Cologne
04 – Le Trianon, Paris
05 – Botanique – Orangerie, Brussels
06 – Paradiso, Amsterdam
08 – Roundhouse, London
09 – SWX, Bristol
10 – QMU, Glasgow
12 – Vicar Street, Dublin
13 – O2 Ritz, Manchester
14 – CHALK, Brighton