Listen to two live Rolling Stones tracks from 1977

The Rolling Stones have announced details of a new album, Live At The El Mocambo.

Recorded during two secret concerts at the 300-capacity Toronto club in March 1977, when the Stones played under their occasional alias the Cockroaches, Live At The El Mocambo is now being released in full for the first time on Friday, May 13 via UMe. The album will be available on double CD, 4 LP black vinyl, 4 LP neon vinyl and digitally.

You can hear “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll” and “Rip This Joint” below:

The tracklisting for Live At The El Mocambo is:

Honky Tonk Women (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

All Down The Line (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Hand Of Fate (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Route 66 (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Fool To Cry (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Crazy Mama (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Mannish Boy (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Crackin’ Up (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Dance Little Sister (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Around And Around (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Tumbling Dice (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Hot Stuff (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Star Star (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Let’s Spend The Night Together (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Worried Life Blues (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Little Red Rooster (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It) (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Rip This Joint (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Brown Sugar (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Melody (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Luxury (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

Worried About You (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)