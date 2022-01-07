Subscribe
Listen to Spoon’s new cover of David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away”

The band's take on the Blackstar track comes ahead of Bowie’s 75th birthday this weekend

By Sam Moore
Spoon / David Bowie
Spoon / David Bowie. Image: Getty

Spoon have shared their cover of David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” – you can hear their version below.

The cover has been released as part of Amazon Music’s month-long [RE]DISCOVER campaign which is celebrating Bowie’s 75th birthday, which falls on Saturday (January 8).

Spoon’s take on “I Can’t Give Everything Away” – which featured on Bowie’s final studio album Blackstar in 2016 – was released yesterday (January 6), with frontman Britt Daniel describing the original as “a fantastic song”.

“‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ is a tune Alex [Fischel, keys and guitar] and I have been playing since we learned it for an acoustic and piano show in Mexico City in 2016,” Daniel explained.

“It’s just a fantastic song, and as the last song on Bowie’s final album it doesn’t disappoint. We recorded this version live in December 2021.”

You can hear Spoon’s cover of “I Can’t Give Everything Away” in the above embed, or by heading here.

In other Bowie news, the BFI’s month-long celebration of the late musician, titled Bowie: Starman And The Silver Screen, is currently ongoing at BFI Southbank.

Earlier this week it was announced that the late icon’s estate has sold his publishing catalogue to Warner Chappell Music for a price reported to be upwards of $250million (£186million).

Spoon, meanwhile, will release their 10th studio album, Lucifer On the Sofa, on February 11 via Matador.

