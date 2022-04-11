Listen to Sharon Van Etten’s mini cover of David Bowie’s “Starman”

Sharon Van Etten has shared a cover of David Bowie’s “Starman” – you can listen to her rendition below.

The US singer-songwriter’s short cover – clocking in a little over one minute – features in a new Netflix documentary, Return To Space, which arrived on the platform earlier this week.

The film follows Elon Musk’s mission to send NASA astronauts back to the International Space Station through his SpaceX program in an effort to revolutionise the art of space travel, from filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

Bowie’s “Starman” was originally released in 1972; it’s the lead single from the late icon’s fifth studio album, The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.

You can check out Van Etten’s cover of the Bowie classic below:

The cover comes days after Van Etten shared details of her sixth studio album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.

The record will arrive on May 6 via Jagjaguwar and is set to explore “the questions we ask ourselves when we think the world – or at least, our world – might be ending”.

Unlike Van Etten’s previous albums, there will be no single releases leading up to the album’s arrival.

A statement confirmed that recently released singes “Porta” and “Used To It” will not appear on this album.

Speaking about the album, Van Etten said: “I wanted to approach this release differently, to engage my fans in an intentional way, in an effort to present the album as a whole body of work.

“These 10 songs are designed to be listened to in order, at once, so that a much larger story of hope, loss, longing and resilience can be told.”