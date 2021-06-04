Listen to Prince’s previously unreleased song, “Born 2 Die”

Prince‘s estate has released the second single from his upcoming posthumous ‘lost’ album Welcome 2 America, “Born 2 Die”. You can hear it below.

The late musician’s estate has partnered Sony label Legacy Recordings to release the album on 30 July 2021. Welcome 2 America was recorded in 2010 and had been due to be released the following year. Prince had even embarked on a supporting tour, but the record was never released.

At the time, Prince described how the record discusses race relations, political division and social justice. As quoted in a press statement, he had said: “The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead.”

In addition to the digital release, a deluxe boxset version of the album will feature the regular 12-track album on vinyl and CD, alongside a previously unreleased full-length concert film from Prince’s show at The Forum in Inglewood, California on 28 April 2011.

See the tracklist for the full deluxe version below. You can preorder the album digitally and physically here.

LP1 – Welcome 2 America

1. Welcome 2 America

2. Running Game (Son of a Slave Master)

3. Born 2 Die

4. 1000 Light Years From Here

5. Hot Summer

6. Stand Up and B Strong (Soul Asylum cover)

7. Check The Record

8. Same Page, Different Book

9. When She Comes

10. 1010 (Rin Tin Tin)

11. Yes

12. One Day We Will All B Free

LP2 – Welcome 2 America (Live at The Forum, April 28, 2011)

1. Joy In Repetition

2. Brown Skin (India.Arie cover)

3. 17 Days

4. Shhh

5. Controversy

6. Theme From “Which Way Is Up” (Stargard cover)

7. What Have You Done For Me Lately (Janet Jackson cover)

8. Partyman

9. Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover)

10. Misty Blue (Eddy Arnold cover)

11. Let’s Go Crazy

12. Delirious

13. 1999

14. Little Red Corvette

15. Purple Rain

16. The Bird (The Time cover – Prince composition)

17. Jungle Love (The Time cover – Prince composition)

18. A Love Bizarre (Sheila E. cover – Prince composition)

19. Kiss

20. Play That Funky Music (Wild Cherry cover)

21. Inglewood Swinging (cover of Kool & the Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging”)

22. Fantastic Voyage (Lakeside cover)

23. More Than This (Roxy Music cover)