Listen to Michael Kiwanuka’s stirring new song “Beautiful Life”

Michael Kiwanuka has shared his latest song “Beautiful Life” – you can hear the track below.
The new single was recorded by the Mercury Prize-winning artist while he was writing and demoing new tracks for his upcoming fourth record, the follow-up to 2019’s KIWANUKA.
“Beautiful Life” will serve as the title music for Orlando von Einsiedel‘s new documentary Convergence: Courage In A Crisis, which arrived on Netflix yesterday (October 12).
Recorded in London alongside producer St Francis Hotel, Kiwanuka said of “Beautiful Life”: “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations.
“Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult. But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that.
“Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.”
Kiwanuka will headline Green Man Festival next summer and is set to provide support to Liam Gallagher during one of his sold-out shows at Knebworth.
Before that, Kiwanuka will head out on tour in May 2022 – you can check out the dates below and find tickets here.
May 2022
6 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
8 – O2 Academy, Leeds
9 – De Montford Hall, Leicester
11 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
13 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
14 – Bonus Arena, Hull
17 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
18 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
20 – Brighton Centre
21 – Pavilions, Plymouth
23 – O2 Academy, Brixton
25 – Alexandra Palace, London