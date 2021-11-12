Listen to Damon Albarn’s melancholic cover of The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me”

Damon Albarn delivered a piano-led cover of The Human League‘s “Don’t You Want Me” during a BBC live session earlier this week (November 10).

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman performed a special ‘Sofa Session’ on Jo Whiley’s Radio 2 show in support of his new solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which is out today (November 12).

“I love The Human League,” Albarn explained of his decision to take on the 1981 classic. “Although, a disclaimer: when it should go really high I don’t because I don’t have the range.”

Elsewhere, Albarn offered up a stripped-back rendition of Blur‘s “Beetlebum”. “I was gonna do ‘Country House’ but I couldn’t make it miserable enough,” he joked. “However hard I tried.”

You can listen to the full session here.

Albarn has shared five songs from The Nearer The Fountain… ahead of its release: its title track, “Polaris”, “Particles”, “Royal Morning Blue” and most recently “The Tower Of Montevideo”– all of which came with accompanying performance videos.

The musician will showcase the record next month on a ‘Special Piano Tour’, which includes concerts in York, Norwich, Newcastle, Glasgow and Coventry.