Listen to Big Thief’s stripped-back new single, “Simulation Swarm”

Big Thief have shared a new, stripped-back single, “Simulation Swarm” – you can listen to it below.

The track is taken from the group’s upcoming 20-track new double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, which is set for release on February 11 via 4AD.

It follows on from the last two songs shared by the band, “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity”. Prior to that, the group released “Time Escaping”, “Change”, “Certainty”, “Little Things” and “Sparrow”.

While the latest release is a staple of the band’s live shows and a fan favourite, the song has never been released previously.

Listen to it below:

“One of the things that bonds us together as a band is pure magic,” lead vocalist Adrianne Lenker said in a statement recently about Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You.

“I think we all have the same guide and none of us have ever spoken what it is because we couldn’t name it, but somehow, we are all going for the same thing, and when we hit it… we all know it’s it, but none of us to this day, or maybe ever, will be able to articulate in words what the ‘it’ is. Something about it is magic to me.”

Big Thief will head out on a UK and European tour in 2022 in support of their upcoming new LP. You can see their UK and Ireland dates below.

February 2022

24 – Manchester Academy 1, Manchester

25 – Barrowland, Glasgow

26 – National Stadium, Dublin

27 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

March 2022

2 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

3 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

4 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London