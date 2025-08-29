Alabama Shakes have released their first new music for ten years. Scroll down to hear their comeback single, “Another Life“.

“Another Life” was recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville and produced by Alabama Shakes with longtime collaborator Shawn Everett.

Says frontwoman Brittany Howard, “When I wrote Another Life, I was thinking about all the lives we carry. The ones we’re living right now, the ones that slipped away because of different choices, the what ifs, the what wasn’t meant to be, the goodbyes, and the chance encounters that feel divine.

“This song is about those threads and how they stretch across time and space, connecting every version of who we are. It’s about letting them come together, letting them harmonize, and realizing that goodbye isn’t really goodbye. It’s more like I’ll see you later. A collective story that never stops unfolding. I’m glad we opened this door into this reality of us making music together again.”

Alabama Shakes – comprising Howard, guitarist Heath Fogg and bassist Zac Cockrell – played a surprise reunion gig at the Bama Theatre in Tuscaloosa, Alabama last December. They began recording new music soon after.

You can read a report of their current tour in the new issue of Uncut.

Meanwhile, you can also see them live in the US here:

September 4 – Miller High Life Theatre, Milwaukee, WI

September 5 – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Rochester Hills, MI #

September 6 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON %

September 7 – Jacob’s Pavilion, Cleveland, OH #

September 9 – Stage AE (Outdoors), Pittsburgh, PA #

September 11 – Bourbon & Beyond Festival, Louisville, KY

13th September 13 – Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Asbury Park, NJ

14th September 14 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA <

15th September 15 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA <

17th September 17 – Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY >

18th September 18 – TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia, PA <

19th September 19 – The Anthem, Washington, DC <

September 21 – Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA

September 22 – Saenger Theatre, New Orleans, LA *

September 25 – Moody Center, Austin, TX ‡

September 26 – 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX ‡

September 27 – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX ‡

November 15 – Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, MX

# = w/ Sam Evian

% = w/ Bahamas

< = w/ The Budos Band

> = w/ El Michels Affair

* = w/ Concurrence

‡ = w/Greyhounds