Line-up revealed for UK Americana Awards 2023

The line-up have been revealed for next year’s UK Americana Awards, which take place on January 26 at London’s Hackney Empire.

Confirmed performers including Allison Russell, Passenger, Nickel Creek, Lady Nade, The Hanging Stars, The Heavy Heavy, Ferris and Sylvester, Simeon Hammond Dallas, Elles Bailey and Miko Marks join previously announced artists, Judy Collins and Mike Scott.

In addition, the Awards show will honour Loretta Lynn in a multi-artist tribute.

Meanwhile, Allison Russell will deliver The Keynote Speech at UK Americana Music Week Conference, which takes place between January 23 – 26 in Hackney.

See a full list of nominees below for the awards show at Hackney Empire.

UK Album of the Year

• Birds That Flew and Ships That Sailed by Passenger (Produced by Mike Rosenberg and Chris Vallejo)

• Blue Hours by Bear’s Den (Produced by Ian Grimble)

• Shining In The Half Light by Elles Bailey (Produced by Dan Weller)

• Superhuman by Ferris and Sylvester (Produced by Ryan Hadlock and Michael Rendall)

International Album Of The Year

• In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile (produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings)

• Pohorylle by Margo Cilker (produced by Sera Cahoone)

• Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (produced by T Bone Burnett)

• The Man From Waco by Charley Crockett (produced by Bruce Robison)

UK Song Of The Year

• Car Crash by Hannah White (Written by Hannah White)

• Grace by Marcus Mumford (Written by Blake Mills and Marcus Mumford)

• Make It Romantic by Simeon Hammond Dallas (Written by Simeon Hammond Dallas)

• The Right Place by Danny George Wilson (written by Danny Wilson)

International Song Of The Year

• I Don’t Really Care for You by CMAT (Written by Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson)

• Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan (Written by Zachary Lane Bryan)

• Take It Like A Man by Amanda Shires (Written by Amanda Shires and Lawrence Rothman)

• You’re Not Alone by Allison Russell feat. Brandi Carlile (Written by Allison Russell)

UK Artist Of The Year

• Bear’s Den

• Elles Bailey

• Ferris and Sylvester

• Lady Nade

International Artist of the Year

• Allison Russell

• Brandi Carlile

• Margo Cilker

• The Dead South

UK Instrumentalist of the Year

• Holly Carter

• Joe Coombs

• Joe Wilkins

• Mark Lewis

UK Live Act of the Year

• Beans On Toast

• Elles Bailey

• Ferris & Sylvester

• Holy Moly & The Crackers

• Noble Jacks

• The Heavy, Heavy