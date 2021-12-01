Leon Bridges announces 2022 UK and European tour

Leon Bridges has announced a UK and European tour for 2022 – you can find all the details below.

The Texas singer-songwriter/producer will hit the road next summer in support of his third studio album, Gold-Diggers Sound, which came out back in July.

As announced last week, Bridges is set to perform at Best Kept Secret 2022 alongside the likes of The Strokes, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Alt-J. He’ll play at the Dutch festival on Friday, June 10.

Headline shows will then follow in Stockholm (June 13) and Oslo (14) before Bridges hits UK shores on June 17 for a gig at the O2 Apollo in Manchester. Further dates are scheduled for Birmingham (18), Bristol (19), London (21), Dublin (26) and Edinburgh (27).

Another stint of European performances (in Paris, Cologne, Berlin and Munich) is due to run between June 30 and July 6.

Tickets go on general sale here at 9am GMT this Friday (December 3). A pre-sale will take place at the same time tomorrow (Wednesday, December 1).

Leon Bridges’ 2022 UK and European tour dates are as follows:

JUNE 2022

10 – Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek

13 – Annexet, Stockholm

14 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

17 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

18 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

19 – O2 Academy, Bristol

21 – Eventim Apollo, London

26 – The Helix, Dublin

27 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

30 – Olympia, Paris

JULY 2022

4 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne

5 – Tempodrom, Berlin

6 – Tonhalle, Munich

Last week, Bridges received two nominations for the Grammys 2022: Best R&B Album (Gold-Diggers Sound) and Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Born Again” featuring Robert Glasper).