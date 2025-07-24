On September 12, Led Zeppelin will continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Physical Graffiti with an updated deluxe vinyl edition of the album, complete with bonus replica promotional poster.

But perhaps more interestingly, they will also release a new EP featuring four rare live recordings: “In My Time Of Dying” and “Trampled Under Foot” from Earl’s Court, 1975, alongside “Sick Again” and “Kashmir” from Knebworth, 1979. It will be the first time these performances have appeared on CD or vinyl, having only ever been previously released on the 2003 Led Zeppelin DVD.

Watch the video for “Trampled Under Foot (Live At Earl’s Court)” below:

Pre-order the Live EP and the new deluxe poster edition of Physical Graffiti here. You can read the full, fascinating story of the making of Physical Graffiti in the April 2025 issue of Uncut, which is still available from our online store.

