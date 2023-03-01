Kurt Vile announces 2023 UK and European tour

Kurt Vile will be touring the UK and Europe later this year.

The tour follows the release of his album, (watch my moves), which came out in April of 2022, and includes dates at Black Deer Festival in Kent and London’s Koko. The London show will be Vile’s first gig in the capital since 2019.

King Hannah will be opening on select UK dates. Tickets will go on sale on Friday (March 3) at 10am – you can buy yours here.

Kurt Vile will play the following dates:

JUNE 2023

11 – Hilvarenbeek, Best Kept Secret

12 – London, Koko

15 – Bristol, SWX

16 – Kent, Black Deer Festival

18 – Westmeath, Body and Soul Festival

19 – Manchester, New Century

20 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

21 – Edinburgh, Queens Hall

22 – Nottingham, The Level

23 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

25 – Brighton, Chalk

26 – Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix

27 – Heidelberg, Karlstorbahnhof

28 – Munich, Muffathelle

30 – Turin, Spazio 211 Open Ai

JULY 2023

1- Prato, Off Tune Festival

2 – Ferrara, Ferrera Comfort Festival

3 – Ljubljana, Kino Siska

5 – Zurich, Rote Fabrik

7 – Ile Du Gaou, Pointu Festival

9 – Brugge, Cactusfestival

10 – Amsterdam, Live at Amsterdamse Bos