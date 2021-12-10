Khruangbin and Leon Bridges announce new joint EP, share music video for “B-Side”

American trio Khruangbin and singer-songwriter Leon Bridges have announced their second collaborative EP, entitled Texas Moon.

The EP is scheduled for release on February 18, 2022 via Dead Oceans, in partnership with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd. It serves as the continuation to Khruangbin and Leon Bridges’ 2020 EP, Texas Sun.

“Without joy, there can be no real perspective on sorrow,” Khruangbin said of Texas Moon via a press release. “Without sunlight, all this rain keeps things from growing. How can you have the sun without the moon?”

The EP announcement was accompanied by the release of its first single, “B-Side”, and a music video. The video, directed by Philip Andelman, sees Khruangbin and Bridges put their own unique spin on the spaghetti western genre, facing off against each other before finally coming together to perform as a unit.

Watch the music video for “B-Side” below.

Texas Moon will also feature three other tracks – “Chocolate Hills”, “Father Father”, “Mariella” and “Doris”. “Doris”, per the press release, tells the story of Bridges’ grandmother’s passing and her journey across realms.

“It’s like a short story,” Khruangbin’s Laura Lee said of Texas Moon. “And it leaves room to continue having these stories together. It’s not Khruangbin, it’s not Leon, it’s this world we created together.”

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges first teamed up to release Texas Sun in February last year. Four months later, Khruangbin released their third studio album Mordechai. And in July this year, Leon Bridges released his third studio album, Gold-Diggers Sound.