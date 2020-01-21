Kendrick Lamar unveiled as latest BST Hyde Park headliner

Kendrick Lamar has been unveiled as the latest headliner for American Express Presents BST Hyde Park.

He’ll play the London park on Sunday July 5 supported by James Blake and Brittany Howard, with more acts to be announced.

Tickets start at £65 plus booking fee and go on general sale on Friday (January 24) at 10am from here. An American Express pre-sale is open now, more details here.

Last week it was reported that Lamar has completed his follow-up to 2017’s Damn, and that the rapper is “pulling in more rock sounds this time”.