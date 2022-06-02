Julian Lennon releases official cover of father’s ‘Imagine’ for Ukraine relief

Julian Lennon, son of John Lennon, has released an official cover of “Imagine”. Listen to the track below.

In April, he performed the track for the first as part Stand Up For Ukraine campaign, a global fund-raising effort broadcast from Warsaw, Poland. At the time, he wrote “Today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, ‘Imagine’” adding: “The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for.”

A portion of the proceeds from the new release will be donated to Ukraine refugee relief through Lennon’s nonprofit, The White Feather Foundation to Global Citizen.

“I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing “Imagine” would be if it was the ‘End of the World’,” Lennon previously said about the infamous song.

He continued: “The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy. As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could.”

“Within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time,” Julian said. “The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for.”

Last year, Julian said that watching the new Beatles documentary Get Back was a “life-changing” experience that “made me love my father again”.

Peter Jackson’s three-part film, which came to Disney+ last November, focuses on the making of the band’s penultimate studio album Let It Be and showcases their final concert as a band, on London’s Savile Row rooftop, in its entirety.

Julian and his brother Sean attended a special screening of the documentary in Los Angeles ahead of an event held by Stella McCartney.

“What an Amazing night,” Julian reflected in an Instagram post after the event. “Firstly seeing Get Back and then [attending] Stella’s event afterwards. The One True thing I can say about it all is that it has made me so proud, inspired & feel more love for my/our family, than ever before.”

Recently, Julian released two new singles from his upcoming seventh studio album, Jude.