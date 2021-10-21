Johnny Marr shares trailer for his Live At The Crazy Face Factory livestream

Johnny Marr has shared a trailer for his forthcoming livestream event, Live At The Crazy Face Factory.

Announced last week alongside details of the former Smiths guitarist’s new album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, the global streaming event will be broadcast from November 10-14.

Discussing the livestream, Marr said: “The Crazy Face Factory is more than a workplace, it’s where I chase my ideas, dreams of music, imagination and plans. Industrial and industrious. I spend days on end there, nights there alone. It’s Call The Comet, ‘Armatopia’… where I live Fever Dreams.”

Watch the new trailer for the livestream event below, and pick up tickets here.

As part of the event, fans can also enter a prize draw to win a signature Johnny Marr Fender Jaguar guitar by pre-ordering tickets to the livestream.

Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 will be released on February 25, 2022 via BMG and includes Marr’s recent single “Spirit, Power and Soul”. The first quarter of the album was released as the Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP last Friday (October 15).

Marr will tour with Blondie as a special guest on the latter’s Against The Odds tour in the UK next April, before heading out on a huge US tour in support of The Killers in the second half of 2022.