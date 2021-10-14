Johnny Marr announces details of his new double album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4

Johnny Marr has announced details of his new double album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4.

The record will follow on from his third solo album Call The Comet, which arrived in June 2018.

Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 will be released on February 25, 2022 via BMG and includes Marr‘s recent single “Spirit, Power and Soul”. The first quarter of the album will be released as the Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP on Friday (October 15).

“There’s a set of influences and a very broad sound that I’ve been developing – really since getting out of The Smiths until now, and I hear it in this record,” Marr said in a statement about his new album.

“There are so many strands of music in it. We didn’t do that consciously, but I think I’ve got a vocabulary of sound. And I feel very satisfied that I’ve been able to harness it.”

You can see the tracklist for Marr‘s Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 below.

1. “Spirit Power & Soul”

2. “Receiver”

3. “All These Days”

4. “Ariel”

5. “Lightning People”

6. “Hideaway Girl”

7. “Sensory Street”

8. “Tenement Time”

9. “The Speed of Love”

10. “Night and Day”

11. “Counter-Clock World”

12. “Rubicon”

13. “God’s Gift”

14. “Ghoster”

15. “The Whirl”

16. “Human”

Marr has also announced details of a new livestream, Live At The Crazy Face Factory, which will premiere online on November 10 and be available on-demand until November 14.

Curated by Marr, the livestream will offer his fans “the chance to step inside [Marr‘s] custom-built Crazy Face Factory studio where Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 was created”.

Marr will also “discuss his creative process and life in songwriting, alongside a set of full-band live performances from across his career”.

Fans who pre order Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 from here will be able to access exclusive pre-sale livestream tickets at a special price, before the general sale begins on October 20 from here.

Marr will tour with Blondie as a special guest on the latter’s Against The Odds tour in the UK next April.

The guitarist recently previewed his new music during a run of intimate gigs across the UK.